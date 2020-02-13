State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.93 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 274.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 254,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 186,488 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 154,735 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PACW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

