State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Healthequity worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after buying an additional 840,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthequity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 632,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after buying an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Healthequity by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 602,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 138,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.69. 18,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,441. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

