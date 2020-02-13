State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of MGIC Investment worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 473.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,927,703 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 421.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,520,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 970,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after buying an additional 579,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

MTG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 74,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,040,894.25. Also, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,765 shares of company stock worth $1,764,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

