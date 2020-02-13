State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $36.63. 26,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,820. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

