State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Servicemaster Global worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SERV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 112.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 40.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. 29,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.