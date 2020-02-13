State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.32. 12,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.33. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $97.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $210,616.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,886 shares in the company, valued at $335,983.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,434 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,813. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

