State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,566 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Alteryx worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $5,744,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alteryx by 8,277.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 154,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $419,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $470,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,895 shares of company stock worth $15,213,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.00. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -806.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

