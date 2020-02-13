State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 41,525 Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.52. 18,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,303. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $132.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.