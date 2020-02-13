State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

NYSE HWC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,344. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

