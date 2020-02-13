State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Trex worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

TREX stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.51. 21,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,304. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

