State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 156,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 77,297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 62,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,185,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,956. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

