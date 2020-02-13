State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.30% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 57,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,679. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

