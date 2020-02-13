State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

FR stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 36,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

