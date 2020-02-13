State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Kemper worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kemper by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

