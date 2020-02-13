State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,291 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of First Financial Bancorp worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

