State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,625 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of New York Times worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in New York Times by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in New York Times by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $39.58. 33,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,640. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. New York Times Co has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $39.33.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,267,579.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,472.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYT. Cfra upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

