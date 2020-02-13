State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,771 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of F.N.B. worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 33,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,393. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

