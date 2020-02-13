State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,323 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of bluebird bio worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,842. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,889 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.