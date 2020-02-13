State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,408 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.88. 56,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,116. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.18.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

