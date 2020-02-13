State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,092 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 683,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

