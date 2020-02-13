State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,512 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 75.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 47.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

Wayfair stock traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.29. 4,435,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $173.72.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $135,973.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,830.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.