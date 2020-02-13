State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,637 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,609,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,735,000 after acquiring an additional 745,308 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,824,000 after purchasing an additional 267,962 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 145,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.