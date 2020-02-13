State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,421 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Nuance Communications worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 472,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 107,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 48,935 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 139,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,337. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

