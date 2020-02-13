State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 42,235 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,235 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of United Community Banks worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

UCBI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,797. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

