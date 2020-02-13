State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,430 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Eaton Vance worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EV. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

NYSE EV traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,927. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

