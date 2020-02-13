State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 57,187 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,187 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Home Bancshares worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. 18,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $257,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,813,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

