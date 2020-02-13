State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,813 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Gardner Denver worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of GDI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.95. 60,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDI. BTIG Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

