State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 58,223 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,223 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.