State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 58,803 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,803 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of CVB Financial worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

