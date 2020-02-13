State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,349 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Etsy worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Etsy by 214.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,083. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

