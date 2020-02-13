State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,135 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Crane worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth $53,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,296. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

