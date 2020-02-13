State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $3.91 Million Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of IBERIABANK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

IBKC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.35. 2,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. IBERIABANK Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.