State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,124 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of California Water Service Group worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.69. 9,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

