State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Avnet worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. 14,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,747. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

