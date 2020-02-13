State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of RealPage worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 20.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter worth $314,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

RP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $4,207,347.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,949,168.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,291 shares of company stock worth $34,501,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

