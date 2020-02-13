State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,723 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

