State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,671,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,080,298.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

