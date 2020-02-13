State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 42,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $127,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. 6,792,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,297. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.

