State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 95,936 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 95,936 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.35% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $60,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.68. 611,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.66. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $180.81 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

