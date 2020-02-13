State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,749 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $82,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $96,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.49. The company had a trading volume of 846,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

