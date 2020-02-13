State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Nike worth $92,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.37. 5,386,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

