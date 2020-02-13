State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $83,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 892,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $78,486,000 after acquiring an additional 273,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

SBUX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,575,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,421. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

