State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,424 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $113,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $88.82. 4,322,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,515. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

