State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,440 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.18% of Shopify worth $90,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $532.97. 4,513,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,891. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $169.56 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.89.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.