State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 226,277 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 389.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 226,277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $97,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

NOC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.00. 847,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

