State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 400,903 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $218,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $34.91. 31,768,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,565,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

