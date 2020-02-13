State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 48,205 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,205 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $72,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,270,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.68, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,252 shares of company stock worth $78,535,262. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

