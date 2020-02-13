State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $81,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.90. 1,146,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $171.71 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

