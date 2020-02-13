State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $63,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,565,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.24 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

