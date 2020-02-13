State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 2.5% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 15.21% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $566,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 290,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 511.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,299 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000.

EWT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.43. 4,452,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,613. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

